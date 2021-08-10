Notte One To Note At Salisbury

Back to Salisbury this afternoon, one of the nation’s fairer tracks and a great chance for the Richard Hannon trained Bella Notte to get back to winning ways in the 2.55pm over six furlongs.

Regular places as a juvenile saw her handicap mark remain on the high side in the early 70’s, but she returned with a bang here over course and distance with a neck second ( and the third three lengths back), despite being easy to back at odds of 12/1 and looking as if she would improve for the run.

Pat Cosgrave remains in the saddle and although she has been put up 3lb for that effort, I suspect she has a lot more to offer after her first start since last October, though I would be even happier if we had eight runners for an added place.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt each way win Bella Notte 2.55pm Salisbury 9/2 Bet365