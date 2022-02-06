Watch This One Like A Hawke

Another horse at a decent bigger price for our second suggestion today, and although a riskier proposition, he could well run in to a place.

Kendelu hardly jumps off the page at first glance, but a deeper dig into his form shows us all that he performs better at Taunton than he does anywhere else, for some reason.

Four starts here have seen two places and two successes, the latest over three miles in December, though he also won over C&D in November last year. He does have a lot more weight now, 7lb more than his last win, which is a concern, but races in what appears to be the right class for the seven-year-old.

With jockey Tom Buckley good value for his 5lb claim, he could still get involved at a big price for us this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kendelu 1.50pm Taunton 7/1 Bet365 and William Hill