Tally-Ho With Tullyhill

As we all know, Willie Mullins invariably farms the better bumpers so he must have been disappointed with a second (plus a fourth fifth sixth seventh ninth tenth fifteenth nineteenth and twenty-fist) in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham where the race was taken by A Dream To Share who is in action again this afternoon at 6.30pm.

The winner is obviously a class act, but I wonder whether he had a hard race there and if the Mullins team can exact their revenge via Tullyhill this evening? The winner of a point-to-point at Moira and then sold on for £220,000 to Cheveley Park Stud, he appeared under rules at Gowran Park when landing the odds with ease, and tat the current odds he may well be the value call despite the experience of his market rival.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tullyhill 6.30pm Punchestown 5/2 William Hill and Bet Victor