Burrows Filly Seems Worth Another Chance

Ehtiram cost favourite backers dearly when stopping rapidly over a mile and a half at Doncaster but I for one am willing to give her another chance in the 4.15pm this afternoon over a furlong shorter and back on the all-weather.

She impressed when scoring at Chelmsford over ten furlongs in June which may be a better guide to her true abilities, and although that was only a maiden, she did it well.

Owen Burrows has his horses in good heart at present, and if she is fully recovered from whatever ailed her that day (I cannot believe it was just a stamina issue), then she can show the world that run was all wrong and bounce back to winning ways this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ehtiram 4.15pm Kempton 9/1 888Sport.com