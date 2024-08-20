The Trojan Horse At York

The Juddmonte International Stakes at 3.35pm is shaping up to be the race of the season so far and despite the odds, is it really all over bar the shouting? City Of Troy heads the bettong and was talked up as the next big thing by his Ballydoyle masters, but they have a future career at stud to think about and the higher everyone’s opinions, the higher his stud fee can be.

He flopped in the 2000 Guineas, won the Derby in impressive fashion, and was more workmanlike than anything else when taking the Coral Eclipse over this sort of trip at Sandown. Connections felt he would be suited by a quicker surface that day, which as things stand he will get here, and if that is the case then even the 5/4 may prove good value.

Those looking for better value, presumably each way, have plenty of choice with Derby second Ambiente Friendly my idea of a serious rival, but if the “real” City Of Troy turns up he should win this – though he has a long way to go for me to even mention him in the same breath as the likes of Frankel.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win City Of Troy 3.35pm York 11/8 most bookmakers