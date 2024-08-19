Raining At Kempton

Four meetings in the UK today but two on the all-weather for some reason, so it makes good sense to cherry-pick even more than normal for today’s best bets.

As mentioned before, Saeed bin Suroor is no longer the Godolphin number one since the introduction of Charlie Appleby but he can still train winners given the right ammunition, and may do so this afternoon with Dancingintherain. A once raced daughter of Masar, she caught the eye here last month when keeping on well into third after missing the start, looking all the while as if the experience would do her the world of good.

She returns to the track at Kempton for the maiden at 2.10pm over the same trip where she will take all the beating assuming even nominal improvement.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dancingintherain 2.10pm Kempton Evens most bookmakers