Burrows Newbie Reported To Be Well Above Average

Off to Salisbury for both selections this Wednesday, starting in the 2.45pm where I have heard positive things about Owen Burrows’ newcomer Moyassr. The son of Mehmas set connections back £150,000 at the breeze-ups in April this year where he caught the eye of quite a few bidders, and although not rushed on to the track as originally expected, he has been working well with some of the stable’s better horses in recent weeks.

Naturally we cannot second guess how much inexperience may play a part in the result this afternoon, but he knows his job by all accounts and could well win at the first attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Moyassr 2.45pm Salisbury 100/30 Bet365