Trainer Andrew Balding Is A Legend

The Listed Stonehenge Stakes at 3.20pm looks an above average contest for the grade with Charlie Appleby’s Arabian Crown well supported in the early market from 11/4 down to 9/4 as I write. He could well have even more to offer but then again so could Arabic Legend for Andrew Balding.

Sent off a 17/2 shot first time out with the whole World fully aware they usually leave a bit to work with when it comes to their newcomers, the Dubawi colt made a mockery of those odds with a smooth length and a half success. He stayed on strongly that day so the added furlong here looks perfect and if he improves as expected, he ought to be a danger to all.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Arabic Legend 3.20pm Salisbury 5/2 most bookmakers