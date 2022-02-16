Burrows Newcomer Looks The Value

The storms are coming and the rains are falling nationwide, so we cant be sure just yet what meetings will even go ahead, let alone the exact going come race time. Common sense suggest the all-weather may be the place to be in the circumstances, and we can start with a little each way tickle on the well-bred newcomer Naadyaar who finally makes it to the track for Owen Burrows in the Novice Stakes at 2.10pm over seven furlongs.

A daughter of Muhaarar out of a Danehill mare, she has been the subject of some encouraging reports from the Lambourn gallops, and although he does look to have Criollo to beat, she does get 7lb from that rival and at the prices, we make a small profit even if she only makes it in to the first three.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Naadyaar 2.10pm Lingfield 6/1 Bet365