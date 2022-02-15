Dreaming Of A Fontwell Winner

It has not been anything like an easy day as I have scoured all the cards looking for something that look to be good value, and I have eventually come down on the side of Dreaming Blue ahead of the 1.27pm at Fontwell this afternoon.

Anthony Honeyball is a trainer I have a lot of time for, and he finally got a tune out of the five-year-old who won by an easy 11 lengths here over course and distance last month.

His hurdling did leave a little to be desired to be fair, but I am certain his connections will have worked on that ever since, and if he does improve then he has a decent enough chance here as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Wi Dreaming Blue 1.27pm Fontwell 7/2 most bookmakers