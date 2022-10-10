Butler Filly Could Get Back To Winning Ways

It won’t have come as a huge surprise to connections that the winning run of Precisely came to an end last time out when her found Listed company far too good for her at Yarmouth, though she was not disgraced for a 28/1 chance, coming home six lengths behind the winner who was rated 11lb her superior and received 6lb.

Prior to that she had won at Newbury, Ffos Las, and Goodwood over this trip, and although she still needs a career best off this mark, she does return to handicap company which ought to suit her admirably. With the presence of in-form rivals here she does have a big ask to win, but that will only make her a better price and a place remains on the cards though naturally, I am still hoping for the win.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Precisely 3.30pm Nottingham 13/2 Bet365