Not Chico Time But Tico Time

To my own surprise I have been taken by the National Hunt racing at Carlisle this afternoon and come up with two bets as we all start to gear up for the jumps season proper starting soon (November 1st in my mind, but what do I know).

Tico Times looks to have it all to do in the two mile chase at 3.55pm with the rapidly improving Wheelbahri in opposition and that may even be the case, but there are reasons to suspect we may even have the winner. He has been running consistently over the summer since a Peth third in June with a top-three finish in his last six starts with wins at Cartmel (twice) and Perth, and a second at Sedgefield where he may have idled late on after hitting the front over a furlong further.

Better still, the likely jolly has yet to win on his first start after a layoff, and that makes me feel that little bit more confident about my selection.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tico Times 3.55pm Carlisle 11/4 Bet365