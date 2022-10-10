I Need A Winner For Fox Sake

Nottingham put on an interesting card this afternoon, but only one horse made it in to my little black book and that was the Sir Michael Stoute trained Fox Journey, who caught my eye on his debut at Newbury where he came home sixth, neaten less than four lengths at the line.

Slowly away that day when carried left at the start, jockey Richard Kingscote gave him plenty of time to recover before finding himself short of room at the two pole and needing to be switched for a run.

He ate up the ground late on over the seven furlongs to be nearest at the finish, and with that experience under his belt and an added furlong plus to travel here, we may well see him in a far better light this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fox Journey 1.10pm Nottingham 3/1 most bookmakers