THE TOTE ARE AT IT AGAIN – BIG MONEY UP FOR GRABS THIS WEEKEND

All we can say is “Yes please” when we see the figures quoted by the TOTE for their GUARANTEED pots over the weekend, and once again, Ill be having a go (see below), but will you?
All you have to do for the Placepot is (funnily enough) find a horse to place in the first six races – not simple, but not impossible either, and if you are the only one, the entire lot is yours!
The Scoop6 on Saturday needs winners and I will have a go at pointing the way on that one next week, but for now, the Placepot on Saturday will do for me – no need to copy them but they might give you at least an idea for a race or two!
Ascot Saturday:
1.30pm Saratoga Gold
2.05pm Timeless Melody
2.40pm Kingdom Come
3.10pm Valour And Swagger
3.45pm Mile Chanel
4.20pm Dubai Crystal
Placepot Guarantees
Saturday – Ascot £250,000
Sunday – Hamilton £100,000
Saturday Scoop6
Win Fund rollover £21,385
Bonus Fund rollover £118,558
Estimated combined pools £175,000
Saturday Scoop6 Races (all races on ITV4)
1.30 Ascot
1.50 Lingfield
2.05 Ascot
2.40 Ascot
3.00 Lingfield
3.15 Haydock