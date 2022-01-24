Cafe A Course Specialist

We have all heard the saying “horses for courses”, and that certainly seems to apply to Café Sydney, who loves it here at Lingfield, and he has a great chance in the 3.30pm in my opinion.

His form figures here over the years read 1,1,1,1,9,2,1 which is impressive in my eyes, with three of those wins over course and distance and the other two over further.

Last time out the six-year-old bolted home by three lengths over a mile and a half here, and although upped three pounds by the handicapper, he has won off this mark and higher before today and has a great chance of a follow up win for us today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Café Sydney 3.30pm Lingfield 9/2 most bookmakers