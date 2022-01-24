Watson Winner?

We will focus our attentions on the all-weather card from Lingfield this afternoon (yes, I will be going), starting with the 1.30pm, a pretty unexciting claimer to be honest, and to be run over seven furlongs.

Although I remain a firm believer that the lower the class, the more chance of an upset (let’s face it, they aren’t the most consistent at this level,) it is hard to oppose Archie Watson’s Ostilio.

Last seen coming home a distant last of nine in a Class Two handicap at Wolverhampton, he had finished third in Class Three contests here on his previous two starts, and has won six races in total, albeit none of those on the all-weather.

Plunging in to a Class Six here, he won’t get many better chances of a win this season, and he is theoretically 12 pounds “well-in” here at the weights. He won’t be a big price I accept, but he ought to be a winner nonetheless and can start our day with a bang.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ostilio 1.30pm Lingfield Evens Sky Bet, William Hill, Bet Victor, and others.