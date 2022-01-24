Fantastic Fantomas Can Go Close for Nigel

Not an easy card at Wincanton but a good one nonetheless and I will start with a little each-way on the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Fantomas who makes his debut over fences carrying top-weight in the 3.20pm over three and a quarter miles.

Yet to win despite eight attempts, he has placed in bumpers at Lingfield on the all-weather and was last seen coming home fourth, only beaten four lengths over three miles at Taunton, and he has been sensibly placed for his first start over fences.

There is some jumping blood in his pedigree which is promising, and Nigel will have schooled him well ahead of this task, while jockey Finn Lambert claims a very useful 10lbs from the saddle, which can only increase his chances here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Fantomas 3.20pm Wincanton 13/2 888Sport.com