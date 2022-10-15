Lets Give Those Bookies The Blues

Sticking with a list of three UK raiders to end with, and Andrew Balding will be looking for a big run from Bounce The Blues who mounts a challenge in the Group Two Premio Vittorio di Capua at 4.20pm.

Last time out the daughter of Excelebration took the group three Sceptre Stakes over seven furlongs by a neck where she ran on well to score suggesting the return to a mile here will suit her admirably. David Probert replaces William Buick in the saddle but he knows the filly well and will no doubt attempt to winder her up from a long way out as she can take a while to get in to top gear.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bounce The Blues 4.20pm San Siro (Italy) SP only at present