The Emperor’s New Clothes

Chelmsford put on an interesting card on the polytrack this afternoon and we will start there with a bet on Charlie Appleby’s Emperor’s Star in the first race at 2.25pm.

A Godolphin owned son of Sea The Stars who cost 300,000Euros as a yearling, he has been a beaten favourite on both starts with a second at Newmarket and a fifth at Sandown, but that was on heavy ground which he isn’t bred to handle. Moving to the all-weather here, he sems to have Roger Varian’s Nukanana to beat, but will hopefully put his experience to good use and show his true abilities under William Buick.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Emperor’s Star 2.25pm Chelmsford 5/4 all bookmakers