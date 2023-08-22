Can Hannon Strike Again In A Race He Farms?

For the sake of supporting the bigger meetings I will stick with York this afternoon though to be honest, it is a tough old card to deal with! They don’t get much more competitive than the 2.25pm, a £300,000 race for horses bought at the Goffs Sales with close to £150,0o0 for the winner which has, unsurprisingly, attracted a full field of 22 runners.

As with pretty much every two-year-olds contest we are looking for horses not only with form in the book, but with the potential for further improvement, and in this case I am happy enough to suggest Persica as my each way selection.

The son of New Bay let the side down when thrashed on his debut causing much head scratching from connections who turned him our three days later for a very easy win at Salisbury, showing his first run to be all wrong. As that was a week or so ago the form hasn’t been tested yet but he could do no more than win as he pleased, but more importantly, he is trained by Richard Hannon, who has won this race five times in the last seven runnings, and clearly knows the sorts needed to be successful in this sort of contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Persica 2.25pm York 6/1 Bet365, Coral, and Ladbrokes