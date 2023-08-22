Improving Filly May Surprise Them all

Savethelastdance is a wonderful filly who is my idea of the St Leger and possibly Arc winner (given soft ground), but she will make Ryan Moore earn his fee from the start here and may get detached early on if she is one of her moods.

If not she probably wins, but at a much bigger price I will be taking a chance on Al Husn, who goes from strength to strength. Trained in Newmarket by Roger Varian the daughter of Dubawi looked anything but this class on her first two starts but in eight runs since she has won seven of them, the latest when taking the Group One Nassau Stakes at Goodwood where she had Falmouth Stakes winner Nashwa back in third.

She kept on well over the ten furlongs that day and looks well worth her first attempt at the mile and a half this afternoon, and at an each way price she will do for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Al Husn 3.35pm York 7/1 Bet365