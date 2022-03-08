No need To Boo Hoo – Back Maliboo.

Neil Mulholland is rapidly making a big name for himself in the training ranks once more thanks to his ability to place his horses to give them the best chances, and he looks as if he has found another opportunity for Maliboo, who is looking to land his hat-trick in the 3.10pm at Wincanton.

An old fashioned staying type, he takes a while to get going but will relish this three miles and a furlong after winning over a fraction further over hurdles at Catterick last time out.

He has got another 5lb from the handicapper and can take a chance at a fence or two, but he is very much on the upgrade and as this is only his third start over the larger obstacles, I am hoping there is even more in the locker to call upon if needed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Maliboo 3.10pm Wincanton 6/4 Bet365