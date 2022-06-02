Can O’Brien Strike In The Derby -Yet Again?

I am delighted to report that this looks a decent enough Derby field, and for a race many are saying is a throwback to the past when mile and a half horses were far more relevant for breeding purposes, it’s good to see the Blue Riband event of the Flat season getting back to something near to past glories.

Although I accept that Desert Crown probably arrives with the best credentials after winning the Dante Stakes at York by over three lengths despite looking as if the race would do him the world of good, 7/4 is too skinny for me and this is not the one horse race the betting would have you believe. Aidan O’Brien is mob-handed as usual and has three runners here, headed (presumably) by Stone Age, much improved as a three-year-old with easy wins at Nava and Leopardstown, and a serious player here with any further improvement.

West Wind Blows has done nothing wrong in winning both starts for the Crisford’s and may mount a big challenge, while Charlie Appleby also has three in here, with Nations pride perhaps the best of them after wins at Meydan and Newmarket this season, and a sparkling piece of work last week that confirmed his participation. It looks a cracker on paper (and I may not have even mentioned the winner), but decisions have to be made, and I just get the feeling Stone Age may be the one. With recent rain the mile and a half will take a little more stamina here, and I can see him outstaying Nations Pride and Desert Crown in that order for my “pin stickers” one two three today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Stone Age 4.30pm Epsom 9/2 most bookmakers