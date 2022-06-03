That Al Do For Me

The lull after the storm of Epsom (and yes, I am still smarting over the narrow defeat of Emily Upjohn in the Oaks), but we still have three meetings to look at, starting at Goodwood. I don’t know if you have noticed, but there has been a revival in the fortunes of Saeed bin Suroor recently, once Godolphin’s number one trainer but playing second fiddle to Charlie Appleby in recent years, and almost a forgotten force.

He has had three winners in the last two weeks, and seems to have persuaded his owners to send him some better juveniles this season, and hopefully Al Khazneh can add to his tally. A son of Exceed And Excel, he came home a length second at Leicester first time out after a slow start, but ought to have learned from that with the added furlong here a bonus.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Khazneh 2.05pm Goodwood 15/8 most bookmakers