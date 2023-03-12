Kiss Me Honey Honey, Kiss Me

Heart versus head time again here as Honeysuckle looks to end her career on a high in a race she won in 2020 before taking two Champion Hurdles, but she is clearly not the force of old as seen with a third and a second this year, beaten five lengths by State Man at Leopardstown last time out.

She will get the biggest roar of the day if she can get back to winning ways, and at the current prices 3/1 does look like pretty decent value. She won this race in 2020 before proving her worth over two miles in the Champion and back over her favoured trip she can hopefully retire on a winning note.

Epatante looks a serious danger if she is at her best as seems likely, though Love Envoi has done precious little wrong and would be my idea of an each way alternative for Harry Fry though this will undoubtedly be her toughest assignment yet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Honeysuckle 4.10pm Cheltenham 4/1 BetUK