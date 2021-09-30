Old Timer Can Strike Dropped In Class

No real draw bias that I can ascertain and a decent sprint on offer – may the best horse win. Glen Shiel is the best horse here by a few pounds on official ratings and he should go well having won the last time he ran at this level back in August last year at The Curragh.

He has been competing in all the best group One contests without success recently with a six length tenth of 11 at Haydock in the Betfair Sprint Cup last month but he really ought to find this far easier pickings, and looks the one they all have to beat with any further rain a bonus.

Bosal is a big danger and held in the highest regard at the Haggas yard by all accounts and he could be anything, but this still looks a big ask on what we have seen so far and returning from nine months off the track.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Glen Shiel 3.15pm Ascot 7/2 Bet365