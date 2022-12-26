Mullins Horse Could Lord It At Leopardstown

Off to Ireland for our second suggestion this Tuesday when I will ignore the Grade One events and have a small each way bet on Ho My Lord in the opener at 12.00pm.

One of two Willie Mullins runners he is having his first start over hurdles after being bought privately by J P McManus after winning easily enough on the Flat at Durtal in France for his previous connections on his one and only start. That may not look like much at first glance, but these are super-shred connections who rarely waste their money, and as I suspect he will be by far the bigger priced of the two in a competitive race, I’ll risk a small amount each way in the hope they have got it right yet again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ho My Lord 12.00pm Leopardstown 12/1 Bet365 and Bet Victor