Can’t Get Enough Of Annaf

Everyone knows I am a big fan of trainer Mick Appleby and although the once raced Annaf needs to do more here, I am still hoping for a decent run.

A winner at odds of 12/1 at Newcastle time out, those odds suggest he wasn’t exactly expected to win, implying there may be a lot more to come from the son of Muhaarar.

Although he should be better over a mile or so in time, a fast run six is on the cards this afternoon and I fully expect him to appear late on the scene and run in to a place at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Annaf 3.15pm Kempton 8/1 Bet365