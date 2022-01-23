Go Go Gongaza

Here we go again with three meetings this afternoon here in the UK in the middle of the National Hunt season – and every one of them on the flat and on the all-weather – go figure?

Life is never easy but we roll on regardless and at Southwell you would have to think that the forecast double figure price about Gonzaga looks like value each way. Rated the joint highest here on official ratings and best in at the weights, the seven-year-old is yet to win after 21 starts but he has placed seven times in a row between December 2020 and April 2021, and perhaps this will (finally) be his year.

It really isn’t much of a race to be honest, and is over his ideal trip, he could surprise them all on his comeback run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Gonzaga 3.30pm Southwell 18/1 Sky Bet, William Hill and others