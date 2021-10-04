Caprio Can Lord It At Sedgefield

No guarantees in this game sadly, but you would have to think that Lord Caprio can go close in the 4.33pm at Sedgefield if he can repeat his recent winning effort.

Always gong easily at Hexham he was value for far more that the official margin of a length and could be called the winner a long way from home, and with an added furlong here in his favour, 6lb more from the handicapper may not stop a follow up for his in-form stable and jockey combination.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lord Caprio 4.33pm Sedgefield 9/2 Most bookmakers