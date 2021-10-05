No Luck Needed At Chelmsford

Off to the Chelmsford’s all-weather meeting after plenty of shock results on the recent heavy going, and I am quite interested in the each-way chances of Lucky Ava in the 5.00pm at Chelmsford.

Trained in Newmarket by my good friend Conrad Allen, the daughter of Heeraat has proved a real money spinner with three wins and four places for her small stable, and she was far from disgraced when a half-length third to True Hero here earlier in the month.

Ridden by Ben Curtis that day, who did nothing wrong, I note that all her three wins were with Martin Dwyer in the saddle and he is reunited with her this evening. She does need a career best off this mark but at the age of there may still have more to come, and she looks a good thing to hit the places at least with a clear run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lucky Ava 5.00pm Chelmsford 10/1 Paddy Power and Betfair