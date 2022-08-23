Capture Might Not Get Caught

Carlisle put on a surprisingly good card for a Thursday afternoon and I am hoping we can start off with a winner in the 2.35pm with the Willam Haggas trained Alpha Capture who travels up form Newmarket with Tom Marquand in the saddle again today.

A gelded son of Cotai Glory, he made his debut at Newbury over six furlongs when keeping on at the one pace to be beaten half a length by hectic at the line, with the third over two lengths adrift.

The winner is held in some regard at the Hannon yard despite disappointing in the Acomb Stakes at York and the form may well prove far better than your average maiden in time, and with improvement expected he could well get off the mark at the second attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Alpha Capture 2.35pm Carlisle Evens Bet365