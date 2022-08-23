That’s The Spirit

Looking for one at a bigger price naturally means a bigger risk but Chinese Spirit looks a solid each way shout in the 2.00pm and at the forecast prices, may represent a spot of value too. The winner of eight races so far, four of those have been on the good ground forecast here, two of them here at Carlisle, and five of them over this unusual trip of a mile and a furlong.

Last time out he won by a nose at Musselburgh after getting to the lead and possibly idling a little as he has done before, but he clearly get on well with jockey Harry Russell who is good value for his 3lb claim, and although upped 3lb by the handicapper here, he has won off higher marks in the dim and distant past, and is no forlorn hope here if he can be produced to get his head in front pretty much on the line.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Chinese Spirit 2.00pm Carlisle 7/1 Bet365