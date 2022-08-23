Top 5 London Escort Babes

Booking an escort, especially in London, is the most time and cost-effective way to hook up with the sexiest girls in the city. Time is money, but many guys are still wasting their time looking to hook up with girls on dating apps, rather than booking an escort service. Skip the small talk and jump right into the best part.

People may argue that meeting an escort costs hundreds of pounds and yes that maybe true, but you are not seeing the bigger picture. Think about how much time it takes for you to go on just one date. Now think about how much money you are spending on the date – meals, drinks, taxi fares – it is not cheap these days to go on a date and there is no guarantee you will even go home with the girl.

So why are guys not looking to book an escort as their first port of call? A quick Google search revealed there are thousands of independent and agency escorts in London, so the choice is there. More people may be quick to jump onto dating apps because there are hundreds of guides outing the best dating sites, which is where there is not much information about escorts. Maybe people are just embarrassed to hire an escort.

To save you time and money, we wanted to find out more about the different escorts you can meet in the city. We contacted a local escort agency in London, called London Deluxe and arranged to speak to a few of their clients to gain a better understanding of who they think the best escorts in London are. We complied our list based on looks, reviews, price and services and have created a top 5 escorts in London guide.

1. Karina

The most popular escort in London Karina has returned with a BANG! After taking a long break away from the industry, Karina is again taking bookings and has picked up from where she left off – blowing her clients socks off.

Karina is everything you could dream of in a young 20-year-old woman. She’s beautiful, has a great petite figure and a tight perky ass. Did I forget to mention, she is bisexual, open minded, enjoys fetish play and is a skilled massage provider.

Karina takes bookings to a next level. From £200 you can visit her apartment in Chelsea or have her come and visit you. She is a 5-star escort and is in high demand.

2. Julia

Julia is one of a kind. This blonde stunner looks gorgeous – one of the best-looking girls you’ll meet in London. Her body is unreal, and you’ll struggle to take your eyes off her ass.

She is a very open minded and fun to be around. She is willing to try anything once and from client feedback, she loves what she does and never rushes her dates.

Julia is available for bookings as short as 30 minutes, in case you want a quickie on your lunch break. You can also book Julia by the hour for as little as £150. She enjoys GFE, CIM, COB and A-Level.

3. Elisa

Elisa is a gorgeous babe and one of the most requested girls at the agency. Her appearance, combined with skill set and rates makes her one of the more in-demand escorts in London.

Elisa is currently based in Kensington, in a great apartment where she provides incalls. Elisa also offers outcalls in Central London and is known for her great time management and no rush service.

Elisa is quite and open minded and kinky model who enjoys services most girls don’t offer. Some of Elisa’s favourite services are A-Level, watersports, spanking, CIM, OWO and latex.

4. Chloe

If you like your curvy ladies with a little more meet on the bone, Chloe is bound to catch your eye. Chloe may not look like “most” of the other escorts in London, but this is what makes her so popular.

This short babe has long blonde hair, incredible natural 36E breasts, wide hips, and a huge round ass – plenty of cushion for the pushing.

Chloe lives in Westminster and provides incall and outcall services in Central London from £150 an hour. She is available day or night and is a 5-star reviewed dated

5. Mistress Bella

If you are looking to spice up your love life, what better way than with a fiery mistress like Bella. Despite only being 24 years old, she is a very confident girl who knows exactly how to put men in their place.

Mistress Bella looks great in her latex bodysuits and even better in lingerie. She has her own collection of toys and whips and goes to extra lengths to provide an authentic BDSM experience.

To fully appreciate the feeling of pleasure and pain requires skill and experience. That does come at a cost, and for £200 an hour, you can enjoy unforgettable fetish services at the comfort of your own home.

If you are interested in meeting any of the escorts featured within our guide, the link to the agency is here: www.londondeluxe.co.uk. Before you do jump ahead and book an escort, I would recommend you still do your own research to finding your perfect escort.