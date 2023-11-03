WE are pleased to announce ‘The Bareknuckle Couple’ will be fighting on BKB 35

You may remember seeing Mathilda Wilson in action on BKB 34 in September.

She had that hard fight with Lailane Mota at the O2 Arena.

Mathilda is back for more at the home of bareknuckle boxing on Saturday, November 25 – and this time, her other half will be joining her on the bill!

Liam Wilson is also going to be fighting on BKB 35.

Liam is a Scouser and first met Mathilda in an MMA gym in Sweden after moving there. The couple have since married and have a young son together.

Liam and Mathilda are always in each other’s corners when they fight, so it promises to be a busy night for both.

We are looking forward to seeing how far they both go with us at BKB™!

Jimmy is in world-title action on BKB 35. He meets Marley Churcher, who’s looking to write his own ‘Rocky’ story.

Marley has had more misfortune with injuries than any other fighter I’ve known. He’s had operations on his shoulders, his hands – and he’s still, he’s still throwing punches and he’s aiming to beat one of the all-time greats of our sport next month.

What a fight it promises to be and what a night BKB 35 promises to be!

Joe Smith-Brown