Casper To Spirit Away The Prize Money

Kempton is my meeting of choice this Wednesday (from a frankly poor bunch), with the 8.00pm looking a competitive event despite just the six runners. Asaassi and Wandering Rocks may have more to offer over time but I am going to take a risk on top-weight Sea The Casper, the winner of his first two starts at Chepstow and Redcar before coming home third at Ascot.

He was slowly away and fractious throughout that day, but has been gelded since as connections look to do whatever is needed to bring him back to his best.

He steps up in trip this evening for his all-weather debut but there is plenty of stamina on the sire’s side as a son of Sea The Stars, and if he gets the trip he may well get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sea The Casper 8.00pm Kempton 7/4 all bookmakers