World Pool And The Tote Offer Value At Goodwood Tuesday To Thursday And Beyond

Hukum winning the G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes highlighted a quality eight-race card at Ascot on Saturday, where World Pool saw turnover grow year-on-year by HK$33.9m (£3.4m).

Having jumped from HK$130.8m in 2021 to HK$253.4m last year, when the number of races commingled increased from six to seven and two further bet types (Exacta and Treble) were added, World Pool turnover hit a new high of HK$287.3m (£28.8m) for 2023, with the number of races up from seven to eight.

A total of HK$49.4m (£4.9m), the highest single-race turnover on the day, was bet on the King George, a notable increase from the 2022 figure of HK$29.9m (£3.2m) when only six runners went to post.

Michael Fitzsimons, Executive Director, Wagering Products, at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: “It was great to be able to offer punters from across the globe an opportunity to bet into World Pool for all eight races this year. Six of the eight contests boasted double-figure fields, including the King George, which always helps to heighten betting interest and we were delighted with the turnover results and value World Pool offered racing fans.

“It’s a shame that Hong Kong-based rider Vincent Ho picked up an injury before getting the chance to fulfil his riding commitments at Goodwood this week, but we’re still very much looking forward to having World Pool in action for the opening three days of this fantastic meeting.”

Saffie’s first Group glory recognised as £4,000 World Pool Moment of the Day

Random Harvest gave jockey Saffie Osborne a first Group victory on British soil in the Valiant Stakes, a performance that caught the eye of the World Pool Moment of the Day judges.

The win meant groom Eloise O’Hart took home a cheque for £4,000 and enters the chance to win a VIP trip to Hong Kong by being named World Pool Moment of the Year.

Receiving the cheque on O’Hart’s behalf, jockey Osborne said: “Eloise does an amazing job with this horse. She’s ridden and looked after her the whole way through her career, so it’s a very special day and great for her to get this prize.



“Random Harvest loves Ascot. It’s an even-climbing track which really suits her and she seems to find her best here. Ed [Walker] has an amazing team that care so much about their job and I’m just the lucky one who gets on top on the day.”

UK Tote punters celebrate beating SP in all-bar one race

Tote Win beat SP in 7 out of 8 races, and matched on the remaining race, with customers 16% better off backing winners with the Tote

The Tote operated with a Win overround of 110% compared to 121% (SP)

Exacta beat Forecast in 7 out of 8 races

Trifecta beat Tricast in 5 out of 6 races

World Pool, which was also in operation for eight races at Greyville on Sunday, moves to Goodwood next, where every race on the opening three days will be commingled for punters across 28 countries.