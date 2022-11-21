Walford Bumper Winner Is Magic

Just the two UK meetings this afternoon to work with but luckily enough I have found a couple of bets worthy of the name at Wetherby, starting in the 2.40pm when Mark Walford sends Magic Wave over hurdles for the first time.

Related to plenty of winners over fences and hurdles, he was second in his first two bumpers, but looked a different animal when hackling up on his return at Ayr by 13 lengths, and if he can jump (which is the unknown quantity), then he may well get off to a winning start in this company.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Magic Wave 2.40pm Wetherby 7/4 Bet365