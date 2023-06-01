Smaller Stable Could Strike In The Lucky Last

One race to go and this time we have a six furlong handicap sponsored by the Japan Racing Association (JRA) and won by Mr Wagyu last year, though he needs to step up on his recent York seventh if he wants to follow up, racing off 2lb higher in 2023, though to be fair he did win at The Curragh off 100 last summer! The statistics tell me very little other than the fact that every winner had raced within the last 60 days, but that fact only removes two from a field of 19, and isn’t much use on its own.

Count Otto is well-handicapped on his best form and could surprise a few at odds around the 50/1 mark if he can bounce back to form as a C&D winner, but I wonder if Probe is still a step ahead of the handicapper? Although he won a couple of races over further for Dermot Weld in Ireland he has been a revelation since moving to the Jennie Candlish yard with wins at Wolverhampton and Newmarket from three starts including last time out when he was produced late to win going away.

He will need the run of the race to be produced late again here, but he stays further and won’t be stopping if he gets a clear passage, and that may be all he needs to go in again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Probe 5.05pm Epsom 9/2 most bookmakers