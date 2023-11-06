C&D Winning Lightweight Has Each Way Chances

Sadly the all-weather remains the sensible choice for punters at present with some pretty questionable going descriptions elsewhere, so we can all have a day off – and wait for the evening card from Kempton. Starting with one at a bigger price (well, hopefully), I do like the each way chances of bottom-weight Charlie Mason in the six furlong nursery at 6.30pm for trainer David Evans.

A course and distance winner in September, he followed that with a fourth in a Class Two at Nottingham and his latest start was a half-length third at Lingfield, with the last two runs off a mark just 1lb lower than he suffers here. Left with a little bit too much to do last time, I am hoping connections will have learned plenty from that start, and off this mark he has to have a top three chance regardless.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Charlie Mason 6.30pm Kempton 13/2 most bookmakers