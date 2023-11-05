Like a BB Gun

One from the evening card at Wolverhampton for our only other bet today, but an interesting one if we (naively) assume Bella Bisbee improves for her debut run. Trained by Ed Dunlop and to be ridden by the excellent Billy Loughnane, the daughter of Muhaarar was sent off at 16/1 at Chelmsford suggesting little was expected, but she comfortably outran those odds when beaten a neck over this trip.

Add a slow start to the equation, a poor run, and the need to be switched, and signs of greenness and her finishing position becomes all the more remarkable, and any improvement at all may be all she needs to make this evenings run a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bella Bisbee 6.00pm Wolverhampton 13/8 Paddy Power and Betfair