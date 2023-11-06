Old And Grey May Not Be Such A Bad thing

In the 7.00pm at Kempton we have some really decent sorts including Prop Forward who may be the best of these, but top-weight and a 187 day absence makes his task that much harder. Preference is for the year older Aramis Grey, already the winner of 10 races, eight on the all-weather and two of those over course and distance.

He doesn’t look the easiest of rides these days and seems to need to be produced as late as possible, with his last run seeing it left a fraction too late in a Class Two Conditions Stakes here. Callum Shepherd keeps the ride and has got him to the front where it matters seven times so he knows the horse inside out, and as he races off the same mark here and has won off just 1lb lower, there is plenty to like about his chances.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aramis Grey 7.00pm Kempton 5/1 William Hill