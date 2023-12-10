Pride Won’t Fall

With Kelso now abandoned I felt duty bound to add another selection on for this Sunday though be warned, the Wolverhampton all-weather card is all I was left with and we all know the form book can be regularly turned over in the lower class contests.

One horse who does arrive at the top of his game is the Anthony Carson trained Darlo Pride, who has been in the form of his life recently with wins at Chelmsford and Lingfield, and although he does have a 6lb penalty to get past this afternoon, his last win seemed to be with plenty in hand and he could yet land his hat-trick before being forced up a class.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Darlo Pride 2.20pm Wolverhampton 15/8 Bet365