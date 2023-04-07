Sunny Times Ahead

The bumper (National Hunt Flat race) that rounds off the card may well prove very informative over the years ahead, and I will be watching the market with plenty of interest. Grand Slam Slam is well-bred as a son of Blue Bresil related to plenty of winners and a 170,000 Euro purchase unraced and seems one to watch, along with Dee Capo who cost even more at 230,000 Euros, but I prefer to rely on what we have seen on the track, and that leads me to Brighterdayshead, a winner on her only start to date when hacking up at Gowran Park, and as a filly, she gets weight from all her male rivals today.

Add in jockey Harry Swan, the son of legendary jockey Charlie Swan and his ability to claim 5lb from the saddle, and I can see a huge run here barring any newcomer being out of the top drawer.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Brighterdaysahead 5.30pm Fairyhouse 5/4 most bookmakers