In the 6.40pm it may be worth giving Midair another chance after he was repeatedly denied a run before finishing fourth at Ascot in May, when sent off the 5/2 favourite for a Class Three handicap.

Previously only beaten a neck over this trip at Epsom (when odds-on), he clearly owes his supporters a victory, and drops two classes and back into novice company looking for their just rewards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Midair 6.40pm Windsor 13/8 Bet365