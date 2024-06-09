Expensive Newcomer May Do The Business

Pouting would be the obvious suggestion for the juvenile maiden at Windsor due off at 6.10pm after the Blue Point filly was a short head second here over a furlong shorter last month, but she may be too short for my liking, and the word in Newmarket is that the unraced Adrestia is above average and she may give us a bit more value for our money.

Bought for a substantial £420,000 at the April breeze-up sales, the daughter of Havana Grey certainly looks the part in her work for the Crisfords, and if she can overcome her inexperience, she could get off the mark at the first attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Adrestia 6.10pm Windsor 3/1 William Hill