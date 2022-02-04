Mob Handed Mullins Can Win The Last At Leopardstown

Not a lot of racing here in the United Kingdom bit we have a class meeting from Leopardstown where there are numerus top class animals on show, the majority trading heavily odds on. The only exception I can find worth backing appears to be Pink In The Park in be bumper that closes proceedings at 4.40pm.

One of six runners in the same race for Willie Mullins, she is one of the four unbeaten after she cruised home first time out at Listowel going in to everyone’s notebooks in the process, and although this is obviously a far tougher task, she oozed class that day and may well be the best of a very interesting bunch.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pink In The Park 4.40pm Leopardstown 5/4 most bookmakers