Chasing Debutant Highly Regarded At The Galway Festival

Jockey Paul Townend has a decent book of rides at the Galway Festival this afternoon, but he is particularly sweet on the chances of one horse, and that had me sitting up and taking notice.

Bleu Berry is a latecomer to the chasing ranks at the age of ten, but was way above average over hurdles with a Coral Cup win at Cheltenham and a Grade Two win at Navan from his fourteen starts.

Paul insists that he has schooled well ahead of his debut over the larger obstacles for trainer Willie Mullins, and with a win over hurdles at Punchestown in May, we know his preparation is going well. If he is as good as connections think then he needs to get off to a winning start here and even at his current price, he looks worthy of a small bet if nothing else.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Bleu Berry 5.10pm Galway 11/4 Bet365