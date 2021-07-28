Historic Heart To Build On His Recent Improvement Over Hurdles

On flat form you would be unlikely to look twice at Historic Heart here, but the Nigel Hawke trained four-year-old has improved out of all recognition over hurdles, and if he can transfer that to the flat, there is no doubt he is very well handicapped.

Rated 75 here on his flat form, less jockey Tom Buckley’s five pound claim, that is a mark 3lb lower than when last seen at Doncaster over a mile, but since then, he has won three times over hurdles and seen his National Hunt rating soar from 110 in September last year to 134 now, and if he can find even half of that improvement on the flat (and at a sensible trip of a mile and a half), he ought to prove very difficult to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Historic Heart 6.35pm Epsom 5/1 Paddy Power, Betfair and others