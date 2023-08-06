Cheap And Cheerful At Windsor

I am off to Windsor this evening weather permitting, where I will be having an each way bet on Zariela in the 6.30pm for trainer Sean Woods and jockey Rab Havlin.

The daughter of Eqtidaar caught the eye when running on into fourth on her only start at Kempton at odds of 33/1 when it was pretty clear that the experience would do her a world of good and if she can take a step forward from that, she may look a bit of a bargain purchase having only cost 9,000 Guineas as a yearling.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Zariela 6.30pm Windsor 3/1 most bookmakers